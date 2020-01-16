Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

