Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Position Boosted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 391.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $32,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after buying an additional 349,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 422.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 248,911 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 51.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 453,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 154,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.