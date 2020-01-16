Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 37,235 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,235 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.52% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.