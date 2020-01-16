Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 3,565 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

