Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 976 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,677 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

