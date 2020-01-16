Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.17% of Codexis worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.