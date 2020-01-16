Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 104,200 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 298,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 501,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 275,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

