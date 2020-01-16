Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 393 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 57.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Strategic Education by 126.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $160.80 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

