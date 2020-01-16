Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.11 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

