T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

