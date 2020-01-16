Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

NYSE:RSG opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

