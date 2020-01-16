Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.63 ($30.97).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €29.34 ($34.12) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €23.17 ($26.94) and a 52 week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

