Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

