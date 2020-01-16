Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €242.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €242.00 ($281.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €232.21 ($270.02).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at €217.35 ($252.73) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €213.18. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.