adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €350.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €350.00 ($406.98) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €282.75 ($328.78).

adidas stock opened at €315.35 ($366.69) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company’s 50-day moving average is €289.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €278.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

