adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €350.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €350.00 ($406.98) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €282.75 ($328.78).

adidas stock opened at €315.35 ($366.69) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company’s 50-day moving average is €289.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €278.02.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aprea Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aprea Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Loop Industries’ Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
Loop Industries’ Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
Altair Engineering Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Altair Engineering Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Allianz Given a €242.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Allianz Given a €242.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
adidas PT Set at €350.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
adidas PT Set at €350.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Skyworks Solutions PT Raised to $145.00 at B. Riley
Skyworks Solutions PT Raised to $145.00 at B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report