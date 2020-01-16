Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $145.00 at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.87.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $120.42 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $47,341,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $9,959,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

