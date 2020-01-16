Aegis Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aegis reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $6.28 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Skyworks Solutions PT Raised to $145.00 at B. Riley
Skyworks Solutions PT Raised to $145.00 at B. Riley
Aegis Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital
Aegis Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital
Home Depot Inc Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.
Home Depot Inc Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.
Laboratory Corp. of America Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Laboratory Corp. of America Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Walt Disney Co is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Walt Disney Co is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mersana Therapeutics
Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mersana Therapeutics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report