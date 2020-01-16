Aegis Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Aegis reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $6.28 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

