Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $224.59 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

