Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 7.9% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $136,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

