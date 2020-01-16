NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLOK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Analyst Recommendations for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Skyworks Solutions PT Raised to $145.00 at B. Riley
Skyworks Solutions PT Raised to $145.00 at B. Riley
Aegis Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital
Aegis Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital
Home Depot Inc Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.
Home Depot Inc Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.
Laboratory Corp. of America Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Laboratory Corp. of America Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Walt Disney Co is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Walt Disney Co is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mersana Therapeutics
Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mersana Therapeutics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report