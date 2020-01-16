NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLOK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

