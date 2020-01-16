Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average is $222.23. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

