Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 170,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

