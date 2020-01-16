Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $119.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

