Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

