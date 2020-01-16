Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the third quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth $37,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WORK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

