Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,236.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

