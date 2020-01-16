Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.