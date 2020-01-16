Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

