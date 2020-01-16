KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 1,116 Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 1.34% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLAX opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

