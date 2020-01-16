Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 499 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.89. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

