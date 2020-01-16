Pui San Kwan Sells 1,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pui San Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $4,249,067.84.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $37.65 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 189.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

