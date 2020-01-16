Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WEX by 544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 194,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEX by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $220.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05. WEX Inc has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $222.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

