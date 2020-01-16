Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,050,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,082,854.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $29,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $21,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TYME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies Inc Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares
