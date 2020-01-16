Gayn Erickson Sells 20,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aehr Test Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Aehr Test Systems worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.