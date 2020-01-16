Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 6,087 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $50,826.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSI opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.