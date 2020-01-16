H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 285 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAA opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 169,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

