Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 2,056 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $58,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $208,238.78.

On Monday, December 9th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $176,020.84.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

