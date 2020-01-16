Theodore B. Young Sells 3,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LPG opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $844.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 649,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 304.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 482,560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 588,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

