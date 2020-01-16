Berenberg Bank Raises JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 950

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 967.82 ($12.73).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 848.20 ($11.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 808.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 712.35. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 425.80 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 859.20 ($11.30).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.