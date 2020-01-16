Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.