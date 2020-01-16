Codemasters Group’s (CDM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

CDM stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.90 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Codemasters Group has a 52-week low of GBX 159 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.08.

In other Codemasters Group news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of Codemasters Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

