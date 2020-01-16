Berenberg Bank Downgrades Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) to Sell

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.30. Alfa Financial Software has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 171 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of $321.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

