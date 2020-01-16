Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 321 ($4.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.89.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

