Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

Shares of TWLO opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $3,724,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $521,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,835 shares of company stock worth $20,637,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

