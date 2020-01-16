GB Group (LON:GBG) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 730 ($9.60) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 670 ($8.81).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.23) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GB Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 657.80 ($8.65).

LON:GBG opened at GBX 720.73 ($9.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 618.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 85.80. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

GB Group (LON:GBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that GB Group will post 1163.9999718 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

