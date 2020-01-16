KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 494 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of DIS opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

