Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Guardian Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

