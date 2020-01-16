Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. United Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $3,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,171.64.

AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,817.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.