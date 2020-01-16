Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.23. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.