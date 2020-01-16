Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases New Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in III. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 134.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:III opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.